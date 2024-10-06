Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a low ankle sprain after awkward tackle in loss to Vikings

New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings - NFL London Games 2024 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers during the NFL International match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 6, 2024. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images) (Zac Goodwin - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers briefly left the field during the Jets' 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, prompting concerns about a potential leg injury. Rodgers' leg was bent awkwardly under a tackle on third down during the third quarter, and he briefly went to the sideline before returning to the field.

After the game, Rodgers told reporters than he had a low ankle sprain, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The severity is unclear, but low ankle sprains are often considered more minor injuries.

After the tackle, Rodgers got up gingerly and left the field as the Jets got into punt formation, and was headed for the medical tent for evaluation when a 15-yard Minnesota penalty gave New York a first down. Rodgers then returned to the field to finish the drive, before returning to the tent to be evaluated. He played the rest of the game seemingly without incident.

Rodgers returned to the Jets this season after suffering a season-ending torn Achilles during the first drive of 2023.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!