Jayson Tatum ejected in third quarter during Celtics' win over 76ers

De’Anthony Melton Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) keeps the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers' De'Anthony Melton, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Boston Celtics lost Jayson Tatum for the final quarter of Friday night's 125-119 win over the Philadelphia 76ers when he showed his displeasure for a foul call with 1.1 seconds left in the third quarter.

After receiving his first technical foul less than four minutes into the game, Tatum hit Robert Covington in the face with an elbow going for a loose ball and was given a flagrant foul. As he increasingly became incensed at the call, he picked him his second technical of the night and was ejected, much to the disappointment of fans, like David Ortiz.

At the time of Tatum's ejection the game was tied 95-95 and he had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes.

This was Tatum's first ejection of the season.

It was already a game missing down a couple of stars to begin with as the 76ers did not have Tyrese Maxey or Joel Embiid on the floor due to illnesses. The Celtics were without Kristaps Porzingis for the third straight game due to a calf injury.

The win was Boston's third in a row and moves them to 15-4 on the season and 9-0 at TD Garden. They also remain atop the Eastern Conference standings.

