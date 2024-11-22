Jameis Winston dove in to the end zone for TD, and the battery on his helmet popped out

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston had an issue after scoring a touchdown. The Cleveland Browns wanted to go for the 2-point conversion and Winston had something hanging out of the top of his helmet.

First, Winston's highlight play. He ran for it on fourth-and-goal, went airborne and got into the end zone for a huge touchdown as he got hit to give the Browns an 16-6 lead.

JAMEIS WINSTON AIRBORNE IN THE SNOW FOR SIX!#PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/BWdtg7I83A — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2024

The Browns wanted to go for the 2-point attempt to take a 12-point lead. But Winston was pointing at something hanging out of the top of his helmet, apparently letting the sideline know his communication system was out.

The communication device in Jameis Winston's helmet was damaged after his TD dive but he still nailed the 2-PT attempt!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/4DgWXm4Urd — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 22, 2024

Amazon Prime Video sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung explained that what popped out when Winston hit the ground was the battery for the communication device in his helmet. She said that Winston could hear on the 2-point play call, though it sure looked like he was having issues.

Either way, Winston found a way to get the job done. He hit David Njoku in the end zone for a successful 2-point try and an 18-6 Browns lead.

Thursday night's game got weird as the snow fell hard in the second half. Winston having part of his communication device pop out of his helmet just added to the weirdness.