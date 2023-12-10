Jaguars reportedly preparing for QB Trevor Lawrence to start, but still a game-time decision

NFL: DEC 04 Bengals at Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 04: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is helped off of the field after being injured during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4, 2023, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have to start their backup quarterback against the Cleveland Browns after all.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jags are planning for QB Trevor Lawrence to start on Sunday, just one week after sustaining a high ankle sprain that knocked him out of last week's game. But it's not a total green light. Lawrence reportedly will need to be evaluated by the coaches and training staff during warmups before any decision is made.

When Lawrence arrived at Cleveland Browns Stadium prior to Sunday's game, he was seen wearing a wrap or brace on his ankle.

Trevor Lawrence is in the building. He arrived wearing some type of sock/sleeve over that injured right ankle. #duuuval #nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/uM1Kesyp2S — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) December 10, 2023

Lawrence left the Jags' Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter. Following the game, a 34-31 overtime loss, Lawrence was limping around the locker room with the help of Jaguars staffers.

A high ankle sprain isn't typically a fast-healing injury, and can cost athletes multiple weeks. But with Lawrence, his forecast got better and better as the week went on. Near the end of the week he wasn't even wearing a brace on his ankle, it was simply wrapped in a bandage. And while the Jaguars were cautious in their messaging about his injury, there was also optimism that this wouldn't hold him back.

Lawrence doesn't have magical healing powers (that we know of), but his history as a starting quarterback might lead you to believe otherwise. According to Schefter, Lawrence has never missed a game due to injury. Not in high school, not in college, and not as a professional. In Week 7, just two months ago, he showed that he's able to play and win despite injury when he led the Jags to a victory over the New Orleans Saints just five days after sustaining a knee injury.

Schefter reported that the Jaguars "believe Lawrence is physically and mentally strong enough to overcome the odds and make it back quickly from his ankle injury," even though he was very limited in practice this week. But if he's not ready, the Jags have backup C.J. Beathard ready to start.