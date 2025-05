Jaguars release wide receiver Gabe Davis one year after signing him to $39 million contract

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 06: Gabe Davis #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on from Gabe Davis after one season. The team released Davis on Wednesday, just one year into the three-year, $39 million deal he signed with the club last offseason.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released WR Gabe Davis, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) May 7, 2025

In his one season in Jacksonville, Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns.

This story will be updated.