NFL: OCT 15 Commanders at Falcons ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 15: Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio prior to the start of the NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons on October 15th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jack Del Rio is out as defensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The decision came a day after the Commanders lost 45-10 to the Dallas Cowboys and a week after they allowed 31 points to Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants.

Rapoport also noted that defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer was also fired.

