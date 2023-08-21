The It List: 'The Dive' thriller finds 2 sisters trapped underwater, 'BS High' doc chronicles the Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal, Rosario Dawson's live-action 'Star Wars' spinoff premieres and all the best in pop culture the week of Aug. 21, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Aug. 21-27, including the best deals we could find for each.

STREAM IT: A trip beneath the sea turns terrifying in The Dive

In director and co-writer Maximilian Erlenwein's thriller, sisters May (Sophie Lowe for TV's The Slap) and Drew (Billions alum Louisa Krause) find themselves fighting for their lives on a deep-sea diving trip, after a landslide triggers tumbling rocks. May becomes trapped by the rocks, and this exclusive clip shows her sister locating her. What comes next is figuring out how to rescue May before oxygen runs out. Drew will have to do nothing less than put her own life at risk in order to get it done in this unimaginable story. — Raechal Shewfelt.

The Dive premieres both in theaters (visit Fandango for ticket and showtime information) and everywhere you rent movies, including Amazon, on Friday, Aug. 25.

STREAM IT: The country’s most infamous “high school football team” gets a documentary with BS High

"I think I'm the most honest liar that I know," says Roy Johnson in the trailer for BS High, a highly anticipated high school football documentary hitting Max this week — about a fake high school football team. In 2021 it was revealed that the Johnson-coached Bishop Sycamore Centurions were a complete scam, a collection of players who weren't actually in any sort of educational system — yet still managed to line up one marquee matchup after the next (and get thoroughly demolished in each). Maybe the most impressive bit of Johnson's scheme? Low-key naming the school BS High. — Kevin Polowy

BS High premieres Wednesday, Aug. 23 on Max.

STREAM IT: Ahsoka brings fan-favorite Star Wars characters to life in new Disney+ series

After scene-stealing appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson's live-action version of the animated Clone Wars and Rebels hero Ahsoka Tano gets her own Disney+ showcase. The eight-episode series, set after the events of Return of the Jedi, will feature a reunited Ghost crew — including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and cantankerous droid Chopper — as they face off against the blue-hued big bad, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), with Ashoka's late Jedi mentor, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), set to make an appearance to keep things interesting. Casual fans, be warned: You might need to bookmark Wookieepedia to keep up with everything going on. — Marcus Errico

Ahsoka begins streaming Wednesday, Aug. 23 on Disney+.

HEAR IT: Everyone please Stand for the one and only Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw's highly anticipated 16th studio album, Standing Room Only, is a confessional affair, as one would expect from the beloved "Humble and Kind" country superstar. The bittersweet and nostalgic "Nashville CA/L.A. Tennessee," which reunites him with "Humble" co-writer Lori McKenna, was inspired by a road trip with his daughter Gracie, who recently left home for college; the especially emotional "Hey Whiskey," a ballad about the destruction and regret that comes with heavy drinking, is partially inspired by McGraw's own 15-year sobriety journey. McGraw recently premiered Standing Room Only material during a rare intimate gig at Hollywood's world-famous Whisky a Go Go club, but these songs will surely resonate just as deeply, and have everyone standing, when he plays much larger "rooms" on his 2023/2024 arena tour . — Lyndsey Parker

Standing Room Only by Tim McGraw is available Friday, Aug. 25 to download/stream on Apple Music .

STREAM IT: Fascinating music doc investigates the Elephant 6 in the recording room

Psychedelic pop bands like Neutral Milk Hotel, the Apples In Stereo, the Olivia Tremor Control, Elf Power and Of Montreal may not have become household names. But the work they did as members of the mythic Elephant 6 recording label/collective — which was founded in 1985 by a creative group of Louisiana teenagers with access to lo-fi 4- and 8-track recorders, then expanded to Athens, Denver, various college towns and eventually the burgeoning internet — changed the course of indie-rock and still resonates today. Years-in-the-making, labor-of-love documentary The Elephant 6 Recording Co., produced by Lance Bangs (video director for Nirvana, Sonic Youth, Green Day, Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, R.E.M.) and directed by Kentucky filmmaker C.B. Stockfleth, reverently explores this lost legacy. — L.P.

The Elephant 6 Recording Co.premieres in theaters Friday, Aug. 25 (visit Fandango for ticket and showtime information), and streams on Amazon and Apple TV+ starting Friday, Sept. 1.

HEAR IT: Alice Cooper is still a Road warrior

Old-school Cooper fans looking forward to checking him out on the road this summer with fellow shock-rockers Rob Zombie and Ministry will love his aptly titled latest, Road. Produced by the legendary Bob Ezrin and written and recorded with Alice's longtime kickass bandmates Ryan Roxie, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henrikson, Glen Sobel and Nita Strauss, the gritty, classic-sounding record also features contributions from Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, fellow Detroit icon Wayne Kramer of the MC5 and Buckcherry's Keith Nelson. The lead single is titled "I'm Alice," and that just about says it — L.P.