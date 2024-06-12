The It List: 'Bridgerton' Season 3 reaches its climax, a documentary reunites the Brat Pack, 'Inside Out 2' tackles teenage years

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my clever colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.
What to watch
🎥The Brat Pack reunites (sort of) in a new documentary
When: Brats begins streaming on Hulu June 13.
What to know: Andrew McCarthy reconnects with fellow Brat Packers who starred in '80s films like The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire.
Actors including Demi Moore and Rob Lowe, who appear in the documentary, had their lives and careers defined by the term.
McCarthy told entertainment reporter Suzy Byrne that he "hated" being a part of the group. "It had a long shadow over us," he said.
Why I'll be watching: Revisiting the lives of young stars is becoming a documentary trend. I'll take my dose of nostalgia with a side of reality.
🎥The Inside Out sequel handles big feelings
When: Inside Out 2 is in theaters June 13.
What to know: Nearly a decade after the release of the first film, Riley is now a teenager whose mind is making room for more complicated anthropomorphic emotions.
Ayo Edebiri and Maya Hawke supply some of the new character voices, joining returning cast members like Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith in the newest installment.
Child development experts say that seeing Anxiety represented onscreen could help kids with their own emotions.
Why I'll be watching: I'm nostalgic for the original, and I hear Nostalgia is voiced by June Squibb!
📺The Boys powers up for its fourth season
When: The first three episodes will be available to stream June 13 on Prime Video.
What to know: The satirical series skewers superheroes at every turn, getting bloodier, grosser and more prescient as it goes on.
As executive video producer Sam Matthews put it: “What if superheroes were not nice and did drugs and sex stuff and killed people, and the good guys tried to keep them in line but also aren't nice?”
There are a bunch of new characters this season, including one played by Walking Dead fan favorite Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
You might know the show from the viral GIF of a superhero looking horrified then smiling. Homelander himself, Antony Starr, told me that seeing his face all over the internet cracked him up.
Why I'll be watching: It's a welcome antidote to Marvel fatigue.
📺 The Tony Awards take the stage (and screen)
When: The 77th annual award show airs June 16 on CBS, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.
What to know: A-listers and notable newcomers are up for awards that honor the best of the 2023-24 season.
Original Hamilton cast member Ariana DeBose is returning to host for a third time.
There will be featured performances from eight productions nominated for Best Musical or Best Revival of a Musical, including Alicia Keys's new Hell's Kitchen and the revived Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.
Why I'll be watching: Copy desk member Barbara Kempe said it's one of the busiest Broadway seasons in recent memory, and we'd both love to see Daniel Radcliffe take home a trophy for Merrily We Roll Along.
What to binge
▶️ Bridgerton’s steamy third season reaches its climax
When: The final four episodes drop on Netflix June 13.
What to know: A little less than a month after viewers were introduced to the friends-to-lovers story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, it's time to find out what happens between them.
No spoilers, but Penelope has a bit of a secret that might hinder their relationship.
Yodel writer Lily Herman told me that the last few episodes will also set up what couple will be the focus of the following season.
Why I'll be watching: The second half of the season is rumored to be "spicy," and it's about time we got some plus-size representation in the romantic lead.
We'll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more recommendations? Check out our guides to the best in summer entertainment.
Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.