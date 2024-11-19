Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino reportedly leaving team due to personal reasons

Gerardo "Tata" Martino Inter Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino watches from the sideline during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Gerardo "Tata" Martino is out as Inter Miami's head coach effective immediately, per multiple reports. Martino is reportedly leaving the club for personal reasons.

Inter Miami will host a press conference on Friday, per Gastón Edul of Argentinian outlet TyC Sports.

Martino led the team to a record-breaking regular season finish in 2024, with Miami earning the Supporters' Shield with 74 points. But the club followed it up with a poor performance in the MLS playoffs, crashing out of the first round after losses against Atlanta United.

Prior to joining Inter Miami in 2023, the Argentine manager coached at a variety of places, including Barcelona and the Argentina national team.

This story will be updated.