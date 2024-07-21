IndyCar: Santino Ferrucci's car catapults into the air in wild wreck at Toronto

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Santino Ferrucci’s car catapulted over Pato O’Ward’s in a wild wreck with 13 laps to go in the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday.

O’Ward spun into the outside wall shortly after a restart with a bunch of cars behind him. As drivers continued into the corner where O’Ward was crashed, many didn’t slow down. Pietro Fittipaldi hit O’Ward before Ferrucci barreled into O’Ward’s car and flew into the catchfence.

Take a look at how it happened.

