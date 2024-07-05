How you can watch Biden's high-stakes interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos tonight

Joe Biden President Joe Biden waits for the start of the Independence Day firework display over the National Mall from the balcony of the White House, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

All eyes will be on President Biden as he appears in his first televised interview Friday since his disastrous June debate . The high-stakes conversation with ABC's George Stephanopoulos will be an opportunity for Biden, 81, to present a sharper image than he did during the debate with former President Donald Trump, when Biden spoke haltingly and appeared to lose his train of thought multiple times.

While Biden has steadfastly maintained he will not drop out of the race, the interview comes at a critical time for the president. Pressure has mounted this week from elected Democrats and donors for Biden, the oldest president in American history, to either end his campaign or assuage concerns about his ability to lead. A recent Yahoo News poll shows 60% of respondents considered Biden not fit for another term.

📌 When is the interview?

Biden will be interviewed by Stephanopoulos after a campaign rally in Madison, Wis. , on Friday afternoon.

The taped interview will then be aired "in its entirety as a primetime special" on Friday at 8 p.m. both Eastern and Pacific time.

The first clip from the interview will air on World News Tonight with David Muir, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. ABC is scheduled to air the broadcast again on Sunday, on This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

📱 How can I watch it?

ABC smartphone app on smartphone or tablet

ABC.com on a computer

Connected devices on Roku, Apple TV+ and Amazon Fire TV

👥 Who is interviewing Biden?

Stephanopoulos, ABC News' chief anchor, will interview the president in the pivotal interview.

Stephanopoulos, who served in the Clinton administration as the senior adviser to the president for policy and strategy, is expected to give Biden an “intensive and probing,” interview, according to the Associated Press.

Biden is said to have been “preparing aggressively” for his talk with Stephanopoulos.

🎥 Why is Biden being interviewed?

Since June’s faceoff with Trump, his Republican rival, Biden has faced concern from party leaders, donors, and voters who wonder if the president is fit to serve another term.

The latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll revealed that 60% of Americans say Biden is not "fit to serve another term as president," while under a quarter of Americans say he is still fit. About 45% of Americans viewed Trump as more "presidential," compared to 37% in Biden's favor.

While the age of the two candidates has been a point of discussion among voters, Biden's debate performance set him apart from his 78-year-old rival. During the debate, Biden appeared to lose his train of thought and spoke haltingly several times.

Biden supporters, including first lady Jill Biden, attributed his performance to "not feeling great " after fighting a cold and recovering from jetlag from trips he took weeks prior to the debate.

Trump received a bump over Biden following the debate, opening up a lead as big as six points in some polls."

At least three Democratic representatives have called on Biden to step aside, and numerous others have voiced concern over his decision to stay in the race.

However, some politicians, including some governors in blue states , are still expressing strong support for Biden.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, seen as a possible replacement should Biden drop out of the race, posted on X , Wednesday that he's "all in."

“@JoeBiden’s had our back. Now it’s time to have his,” the post read.