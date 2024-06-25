How to watch 'The Bear' Season 3: Episode release schedule, where to stream and more

Alright, chefs, get ready, because we're firing 10 new episodes of The Bear early! Hulu and FX recently announced the newest season of the delicious culinary FX dramedy will be delivered three hours ahead of schedule, meaning The Bear Season 3 premieres this Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. We last left our beloved kitchen staff reeling from their first night of service at their newly reopened restaurant, with Carmy trapped, post-meltdown in the walk-in freezer. While the cast — including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — have been reserved about revealing the plot of Season 3, we know the show will pick up right where it left off. Are you ready to watch? Here's everything you need to know about the new season of The Bear.

When does the new season of The Bear come out?

The entire third season of The Bear will drop on Hulu (or Disney+ if you subscribe to the Disney-Hulu bundle) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The Bear Season 3 trailer:

What channel is The Bear on?

FX's The Bear is available to watch exclusively on Hulu.

How to watch The Bear:

The Bear Season 3 cast:

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all back for The Bear Season 3 alongside Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson. Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon will once again have recurring roles this season.

Edebiri will also be making her directorial debut in the Bear Season 3, directing Episode 6, titled "Napkins." Edebiri has said the episode will follow the character Tina (Colón-Zayas).

When do new episodes of The Bear drop?

The Bear episode release schedule will follow the same protocol as Seasons 1 and 2, with all 10 episodes dropping at once on Hulu.

The Bear Season 3 episodes:

The Bear season 3 episode 1 – ‘Tomorrow’

The Bear season 3 episode 2 – ‘Next’

The Bear season 3 episode 3 – ‘Doors’

The Bear season 3 episode 4 – ‘Violet’

The Bear season 3 episode 5 – ‘Children’

The Bear season 3 episode 6 – ‘Napkins’

The Bear season 3 episode 7 – ‘Legacy’

The Bear season 3 episode 8 – ‘Ice Chips’

The Bear season 3 episode 9 – ‘Apologies’

The Bear season 3 episode 10 – ‘Forever’

Does The Bear air on FX?

While The Bear is an FX show, it streams exclusively on Hulu (the streaming home of all FX shows). Prior to last month, The Bear had never aired on FX the channel. In anticipation of the Season 3 premiere, FX had a marathon of The Bear Season 1 and 2, but so far, there is no FX premiere date for The Bear Season 3, so we recommend you check the show out on Hulu (which offers a free trial for new subscribers), or Disney+ (if you subscribe to the Hulu and Disney+ bundle).