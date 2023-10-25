How to watch the 2023-24 NBA Season: Where to stream basketball games, NBA game schedule and more

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, passes the ball as Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic defends during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Thousand Palms, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

It's been a minute since the Denver Nuggets brought home their first NBA Championship title over the Miami Heat, but finally, it's time for the 2023-24 NBA season to tip off. This season already appears to belong, in part, to headline-grabbing rookies like Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Scoot Henderson. Tonight, the 2023-24 NBA season continues opening week with two games: the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks, and the Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs, where Wemby will finally make his regular season debut.

Are you ready to tune in? In case you need a refresher, here's how to watch NBA games in 2023 — with or without cable — where to stream basketball, the Week 1 NBA schedule and more.

What channel are NBA games on?

NBA games air nationally across TNT, ESPN and NBA TV. Games also air on local channels, and for fans who want to follow every game, NBA League Pass is a great way to catch those out-of-market games that aren't airing on your regional sports channels. Don't have any of those channels? Here's how we recommend watching NBA games in 2023.

Best way to watch NBA games without cable:

2023 NBA Week 1 National TV game schedule:

All times Eastern. Looking for NBA games on your local sports channels? You can find the full NBA game schedule here.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Phoenix Suns vs. The Golden State Warriors: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 26

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Oct. 27

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 28

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Every way to watch the 2023 NBA season: