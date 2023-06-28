How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

US-CANADA-FIRE-POLLUTION The Manhattan skyline is seen across the Hudson river as a man wearing a mask walks along the waterfront in West New York, New Jersey, on June 08, 2023, as smoke haze from Canadian wildfires blankets the area. Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to shroud US cities in a noxious haze Thursday, forcing flight delays and cancellations to outdoor activities as environmental groups called for urgent action to tackle climate change. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Just weeks after Canadian wildfires blanketed the Northeastern United States in thick smoke, the still-ongoing fires are sending more air deemed unhealthy by the Environmental Protection Agency across the Midwest.

Some cities, such as Detroit and Cleveland, are currently experiencing air considered "very unhealthy," with Air Quality Index (AQI) readings measuring upwards of 200.

Exposure to wildfire smoke can be harmful to human health, causing symptoms ranging from eye and respiratory tract irritation to asthma attacks and heart failure , according to the EPA.

For millions of Americans in the eastern half of the United States, the current air quality conditions are their first exposure to severe wildfire smoke. Here are the recommendations from public health authorities on how to protect oneself:

Keep an eye on the AQI

Airnow.gov measures the presence of five major pollutants and calculates a scale from 0 to 500. You can even search for your zip code specifically.

Smoke can move quickly depending on wind patterns, so when there’s smoke in your area, you may want to check a few times throughout the day, especially before planning any strenuous outdoor activities. If air quality is in the red zone, meaning the AQI is 150-200, the air is considered “unhealthy” to breathe. For anything higher (purple for 200-300 and maroon for 300-500), everyone is advised to stay indoors.

For people with lung conditions such as asthma, COPD and long COVID, limiting oneself to indoor activities also applies when the air is labeled orange for "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with heart disease are also at elevated risk, according to the EPA.

"When it's orange, there's concern that some people, especially those with respiratory conditions, could be impacted," Dr. Brady Scott, a fellow at the American Association for Respiratory Care, told Yahoo News earlier this month . "When you're in the red zone and certainly when we're in the purple or maroon zones, everyone is at risk, even if you are a so-called healthy person."

Keep your indoor air clean

During wildfire smoke events, you also need to keep the indoor air clean, which means closing windows and, if necessary, using an air filtration system or single room air purifier. Experts also advise running an air conditioner with the air recirculating within the house, rather than bringing in air from outside.

"Air purifiers with a HEPA filter draw in the smoke, trap the particles and blow out clean air," Dr. Raymond Casciari, a pulmonologist at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., told Yahoo Life .

If you cannot obtain an air purifier right away, the EPA says you can make an air cleaner "by attaching a furnace filter to a box fan with tape, brackets, or a bungee cord," although there isn't good data on how well DIY air cleaners work. The agency says to change the filters if they get dirty or smell like smoke.

Mask up outside

If you do go outside when the air is deemed unhealthy, experts encourage you to wear a mask, especially if you’ll be outdoors for a prolonged period. The same masks that work best at reducing your risk of getting COVID-19 offer the most protection against smoke.

"You want to think of the two Fs—filtration and fit. When it comes to filtration you want a high grade mask, whether it's an N95 or a KF94 ," Joseph Allen, DSc, MPH, associate professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told Health.com . "You want that mask snug on your face so that all the air you're breathing is forced to go through the filter of the mask."

A KN95 also offers protection from wildfire smoke, but surgical and cloth masks perform less filtration and don’t fit as tightly.

Mental health may also be affected

In the western half of the country, where wildfire smoke is an increasingly common summertime problem because of climate change, many residents have seen their favorite summertime activities frequently interrupted.

" In the West , we have become accustomed to the grim recurrence of weeklong, nearly annual stretches during which wildfire smoke brings outdoor life to a virtual halt," Yahoo News' California-based senior editor David Knowles recently wrote .

If that sounds depressing, well, it is.

"A 2022 study published in the journal BMC Public Health that looked at those affected by wildfires on the West Coast found that "45.3% reported anxiety due to the smoke, and 21.4% reported feeling depressed because of the smoke," Knowles reported.

So keep an eye on your mental health, and keep hope alive: the air patterns that bring smoke to town can just easily turn on a dime and take it away.