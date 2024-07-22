How many ACC teams can make the College Football Playoff in 2024?

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the biggest headlines heading into ACC Media Days this week. Specifically, they focus on the latest for Florida State and Clemson's plans to exit the conference.

Wetzel poses the question of what it would take for Florida State and Clemson to stick with the ACC, and how the conference can best position themselves for long-term success in 2024. Forde and Wetzel also pitch other programs that could have big seasons, including Miami.

Following their ACC talk, they cover a busy recruiting weekend for LSU and Brian Kelly. As the Tigers pulled two five stars, and one from Notre Dame, Wetzel and Forde talk about the implications this has on Notre Dame and LSU's budding rivalry.

To wrap the show, they react to a story of a folklore-ish bear in Banff that has survived a train accident and fathered most of the bear population in the area.

(0:47) ACC Grant of Rights

(16:02) Clemson and Florida State's future

(37:56) Miami's 2024 outlook

(46:10) ACC sleepers

(52:01) LSU's big recruiting weekend

(57:09) "The Boss"

