Hornets reportedly sign forward P.J. Washington to 3-year, $48 million contract

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) celebrates after a basket against the Dallas Mavericks during an NBA basketball game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Veteran forward P.J. Washington will reportedly return to the Charlotte Hornets on a new three-year, $48 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington, who was a restricted free agent this summer, averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 reobunds and 2.4 assists per game.