Hornets' Grant Williams to miss remainder of 2024-25 season with torn ACL in right knee

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 21: Grant Williams #2 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on before of a basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center on November 21, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Saturday's 125–119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season, reports Chris Haynes.

Williams suffered the injury during the fourth quarter while planting his right leg driving to the basket and fell to the floor. He attempted to walk to the bench afterward, but was clearly hobbled and needed assistance off the court.

Grant Williams seems to have gotten injured here pic.twitter.com/m8EGK8zKro — Follow HeavenlyBuckets (@heavenlybuckets) November 24, 2024

The six-year veteran was in his second season with the Hornets after being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks. In 16 games this season (seven starts). Williams averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 30 minutes. He was shooting 37% on 3-pointers as well.

Tidjane Salaün and Moussa Diabate are expected to take most of Williams' minutes at power forward for the rest of the season.

Williams' injury is the latest of several that the Hornets have dealt with in their frontcourt. Centers Mark Williams (foot strain) and Nick Richards (fractured rib) have played little this season, while Miles Bridges missed two weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee.

Those injuries have contributed to Charlotte's 6–10 start, which has them ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the Southeast Division.