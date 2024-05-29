Here's what MLB's records look like now that it integrated Negro Leagues statistics

Washington Nationals, 2020 Opening Day Baseball: Coronavirus Photo Essay: Statue of former negro league catcher Josh Gibson outside of Nationals Park. On what would have been Opening Day, stadiums remained closed across MLB after the league delayed the start of the season indefinitely to prevent the spread of the infectious disease Coronavirus (COVID-19). Washington, DC 3/26/2020 CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X163234 TK1 ) (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball finally integrated Negro Leagues statistics into its historical records on Wednesday, a change that has long been pushed for throughout the baseball world.

And just like that, Josh Gibson is now baseball’s all-time leader in several new key categories.

More than 2,300 players who played in the Negro Leagues from 1920-1948 were integrated into MLB's database officially on Wednesday. The review committee had poured through decades of box scores, data and more to find statistics for the long project. Barnstorming games, or exhibition games, were not counted. It's estimated that the league had access to about 75% of of box scores from Negro League games during that timespan, per The Athletic .

"It's a big day," Negro League Museum president Bob Kendrick told Yahoo Sports on Tuesday. "The great thing about it is that we've been saying that quite a bit over recent days and weeks as it relates to the Negro Leagues. … This is the result of a lot of intensive effort by some incredible historians and researchers who have completely dedicated themselves to trying to do something that people thought probably wasn't possible."

Here’s a look at the major changes in baseball’s record books with the integration of the Negro Leagues on Wednesday:

MLB stats that changed after Negro Leagues integration

Negro Leagues players are italicized

Career Batting Average

Josh Gibson - .372

Ty Cobb - .367

Oscar Charleston - .363

Rogers Hornsby - .359

Jud Wilson - .350

Turkey Stearnes - .348

Career Slugging Percentage

Josh Gibson - .718

Babe Ruth - .690

Ted Williams - .634

Lou Gehrig - .632

Mule Suttles - .620

Career On-Base Percentage

Ted Williams - .482

Babe Ruth - .474

Josh Gibson - .459

Career OPS

Josh Gibson - 1.177

Babe Ruth - 1.164

Ted Williams - 1.116

Single Season Batting Average

Josh Gibson - .466 (1943)

Charlie “Chino” Smith - .451 (1929)

Hugh Duffy - .440 (1894)

Oscar Charleston - .434 (1921)

Charlie Blackwell - .432 (1921)

Oscar Charleston - .427 (1925)

Mule Suttles - .425 (1926)

Single Season Slugging Percentage

Josh Gibson - .974 (1937)

Mule Suttles - .877 (1926)

Josh Gibson - .871 (1943)

Charlie “Chino” Smith - .870 (1929)

Barry Bonds - .863 (2001)

Single Season On-Base Percentage

Barry Bonds, .609 (2004)

Barry Bonds, .582 (2002)

Josh Gibson - .564 (1943)

Single Season OPS

Josh Gibson - 1.474 (1937)

Josh Gibson - 1.435 (1943)

Barry Bonds, 1.4217 (2004)

Single Season ERA

Tim Keefe - 0.86 (1880)

Dutch Leonard - 0.96 (1914)

Satchel Paige - 1.01 (1944)

Other Notable Changes

Willie Mays’ career hit total increased to 3,293 after including his 1948 season with the Birmingham Black Barons

Minnie Miñoso joined the 2,000-hit club after including his time with the New York Cubans

Jackie Robinson now has 1,567 career hits after including his time with the Kansas City Monarchs

Satchel Paige has now won 125 games after including his 28 wins in the Negro Leagues