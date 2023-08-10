Hawaii wildfires: How climate change contributed to starting the Maui blaze

With and more than 270 buildings damaged or destroyed, the on the Hawaiian island of Maui are a startling reminder of how climate change is increasing wildfire risk.
According to the National Weather Service, the fires on Maui , strong winds, and low humidity.
Wildfires are not common in Hawaii — the Guardian the current ones "unprecedented" — because places with a wet, tropical climate do not typically have the dried-out vegetation to provide the fuel. But rising global temperatures are changing that. According to the organization Global Forest Watch, fires do not naturally occur in tropical rainforests, but as climate change has , tropical forest fires have become increasingly common, .
Heat
Average global temperatures have risen since the Industrial Revolution, and this summer has been particularly scorching. .
Hot weather dries out vegetation, effectively making it more vulnerable to fire. Extreme heat waves have recently contributed to unusually severe and early , which sent smoke across the northern United States.
In recent summers, and Europe have also seen extreme heat and , and this year is no exception.
"The situation in Hawaii recalled scenes of devastation elsewhere in the world this summer, as wildfires caused by record-setting heat forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in Greece, Spain, Portugal and other parts of Europe, and western Canada suffered unusually severe fires," .
"Climate change in many parts of the world is increasing vegetation dryness, in large part because temperatures are hotter," Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University, . "Even if you have the same amount of precipitation, if you have higher temperatures, things dry out faster."
Drought
When hotter air increases water evaporation, it of heavy rainfall and droughts, both of which have become more intense in recent years.
A 23-year megadrought has left the Southwest at the driest it is estimated to have ever been in . Last summer, Europe experienced its .
Even normally rainy areas such as the Northeast last year even while the area also experienced record-breaking extreme rainfall events and above normal precipitation months later.
Hawaii was in the midst of its own drought — an extremely rare occurrence for the tropical state — which . According to the , moderate drought now covers more than one-third of Maui, with severe drought in some areas.
Hurricanes
Studies have also shown that. In this case, Hurricane Dora, which passed south of Hawaii this week, increased the difference in air pressure to create "unusually strong trade winds," according to the National Weather Service.
By Thursday evening, Dora had spent , the most of any Pacific hurricane on record.
"When those strong winds hit, if you already have the heat and the dryness and if you have a spark, a wildfire becomes more likely to grow rapidly," .
Other human factors
When Europeans established farms in Hawaii, they brought fire-prone invasive grasses that now cover 26% of the state. The grasses grow quickly during the rainy season, and then rapidly dry out if there is a drought.
"When we get these events like we're seeing these past few days — when the relative humidity really drops low — all those fine fuels become very explosive," University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa fire ecologist Clay Trauernicht .
Population growth and development are also increasing the number of places where forests and buildings sit side-by-side, increasing the deadliness of wildfires.
A window into the future
A 2022 report from the United Nations Environment Programme up to 14% by 2030, 30% by 2050 and 50% by 2100 if mankind continues on its current path of burning fossil fuels.
Unless nations swiftly and dramatically reduce the greenhouse gas emissions causing global warming, experts say that the recent increase in wildfires is just a small taste of worse things to come — one they hope inspires people to take action to limit emissions.
"This is our new reality," Mike Flannigan, research chair for predictive services, emergency management and fire science at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia , about the Canadian wildfires. "We're on a downward trajectory. Things are going to get worse and worse and worse."