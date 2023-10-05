Harden returns to 76ers, Embiid joins team USA & NBA preseason odds | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through all of the NBA news of the day, including Joel Embiid joining Team USA and James Harden reporting to 76ers training camp, before playing a game and digging through preseason odds.

On this episode of No Cap Room, we quickly find out that Dan Devine has never been camping, a streak that will end in just a matter of days.

Speaking of reporting to camp, James Harden has traveled to Colorado to report to Philadelphia 76ers camp. Is there a chance for reconciliation between the disgruntled star and the team’s from office?

Joel Embiid spent the last few months deciding between joining the olympic basketball team for USA or France for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This morning, he announced that he will be joining Team USA, filling a major weakness that the team had trouble with at the FIBA World Cup this offseason.

The San Antonio Spurs signed young wing Devin Vassal to a contract extension worth up to $146 million over 5 years. Before to gawk at the price tag, let Jake and Dan tell you why it was a great move for the Spurs with a good chance of becoming a value contract soon.

The NBA preseason kicked off today in Abu Dhabi, so the guys decided to come up with some fake over/under and pick their sides as a way to preview the upcoming season. They also dug through the preseason MVP odds, as well as the preseason championship odds, and wondered if there was another 2022-23 Denver Nuggets team or another player like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that could surprise the league this year.

