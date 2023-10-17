Hall of Famer Terrell Owens hit by car after argument during pickup basketball game

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 25: Former NFL player and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens walks across the field at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Hall of Famer and former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens was hit by a car on Monday night after he was involved in an altercation on a basketball court, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Owens was playing basketball in Calabasas on Sunday when he got into an argument with another man in the game. After that game ended, according to TMZ, the man in question got into a car and hit Owens in one of his knees.

Owens was not injured and didn’t need medical treatment after the incident, per the report. An investigation is ongoing, though no arrests were made. It’s unclear what the argument was about.

Owens was first selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 1996 draft out of Chattanooga. He spent his first eight seasons in the league there before stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Owens racked up 15,934 receiving yards, which is third on the all-time list behind only Larry Fitzgerald and Jerry Rice, and 153 touchdowns throughout his career. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Owens hasn't played in the league since 2010, but has hinted that he could step back in at any time in recent years. He participated in the Fan Controlled Football league last year, and even ran a sub-4.50 second 40-yard dash at 48 years old.

The incident on Monday was the latest that Owens has been involved in in as many years. Video last year showed Owens punching an alleged heckler in a CVS parking lot after the man allegedly "made offensive gestures and threatening statements" toward him first.