Grizzlies reportedly waiving PG Derrick Rose

The Memphis Grizzlies are waiving backup point guard and former NBA league MVP Derrick Rose, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The news arrives after Rose announced his plans in April to return to Memphis in 2024-25 for his 17th NBA season. Rose joined the Grizzlies in 2023 as a free agent. He was slated to play next season on the second year of a two-year $6.5 million contract.

Injuries limited Rose to just 24 games in his first season in Memphis. He made an impact when he was available on a roster plagued by the lengthy absences of key players including injured shooting guard Desmond Bane and All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who missed time due to suspension and injury.

In 16.6 minutes per game, Rose averaged eight points and 3.3 assists while shooting 46.1% from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point distance. He made seven starts.

Rose, 35, said in April that he was returning to the Grizzlies next season and had discussed his role with general manager Zach Kleiman and head coach Taylor Jenkins.

"Yes, I'm coming back," Rose said, per the Memphis Commercial-Appeal. "I talked to Zach. I talked to coach. ... This summer, it's all about attacking my rehabs, my workouts and continuing to be disciplined."

