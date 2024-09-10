Got Fantasy Football FOMO? If your team already has you down, there's still time to draft again

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his 52-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The following is an excerpt from the latest edition of Yahoo's fantasy football newsletter, Get to the Points! If you like what you see, you can subscribe for free here.

Did you land fantasy shares of Saquon Barkley this year? Are your early draft choices healthy and producing? Did someone else steal your Xavier Worthy sleeper pick right in front of you? Are Cooper Kupp or Anthony Richardson missing from your fantasy portfolio?

There's still time, gamers. There's still a window to add another fantasy roster to your life. Consider it a fantasy mulligan or just a chance to add another amazing team if you're still feeling great.

Yahoo Fantasy Football remains open for business. There's no reason your league has to start in Week 1. Get your peeps together and set up shop for Week 2, or Week 3. Life is dynamic and often complicated. If mid-September works best for all, that's just fine.

Fantasy FOMO doesn't have to be the only reason you schedule a fresh draft. Maybe it's a matter of assembling a different group. Get the college buddies back together, run a side league with coworkers, draft with your kids or neighbors or friends from the gym. There's no wrong way to play fantasy sports. And these leagues are one of the strongest social networks we have.

While you're considering that extra league, I'll present to you my five FOMO All-Stars — players who went off in Week 1 but are underrepresented in my portfolio, mostly because of draft slots and timing.

Cooper Kupp: Had a silly 21 targets at Detroit, and now Puka Nacua is out at four games. Sean McVay knows how to scheme him open.

Xavier Worthy: Just what Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes needed, a world-class speed guy.

Jameson Williams: Was constantly open against the Rams; timing is perfect for a breakout season.

Tyreek Hill: Capable of scoring from anywhere in the field, and tied to elite play-caller Mike McDaniel.

Anthony Richardson: Left some plays on the table Week 1 and still assembled 27 points. Indianapolis looks like a fantasy carnival.