Giants WR Malik Nabers to miss game against Seahawks due to a concussion

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Giants have ruled out wide receiver Malik Nabers for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nabers remains in concussion protocol after being injured in their Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Late in the game, the Giants went for it on fourth down and Nabers attempted to make a catch along the sideline. He did not come up with the ball and stayed down before being tended to by the team's athletic trainers.

The rookie wideout was then taken to the locker room for the remainder of the game. He was later ruled out with a concussion.

Head coach Brian Daboll said this week that Nabers would get as much time as possible to have a shot to play against the Seahawks. But on Friday, Nabers was officially ruled out.

This story will be updated.