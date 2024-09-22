Giants rookie Malik Nabers tortures Browns with ridiculous highlight-reel grabs, multiple TDs to make NFL history

NFL: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a touchdown reception under coverage by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images (Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Malik Nabers is good at football.

The Cleveland Browns learned the hard way on Sunday.

The rookie New York Giants wide receiver made multiple highlight-reel grabs and scored two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's game against the Browns, making NFL history in the process.

Nabers set up his first touchdown with a ridiculous sideline grab to put New York in the red zone in the second quarter in a 7-7 game. On second-and-8, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looked to Nabers on a go route down the left sideline with Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. in single man coverage.

Emerson had tight coverage on the play. It didn't matter. Nabers reached over Emerson from behind on a jump ball at the sideline and snatched away a would-be interception to secure a 28-yard gain and a first down inside the 15-yard line.

Five plays later, Nabers made another spectacular grab, this time for a touchdown. Like with his previous catch, Emerson was on the wrong end of the play.

Nabers again faced single man coverage from Emerson on first-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Jones knew where to look. Nabers ran an out route, and Jones targeted him in the back left corner of the end zone. Nabers created separation from Emerson and leapt to make a fingertip grab on a high throw. He pirouetted midair and tapped both of his toes in the end zone before his body fell out of bounds.

YOU ALREADY KNOW!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Vg7lXDfYqp — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2024

The score gave New York a 14-7 lead.

Just before halftime, Nabers found the end zone again. This time, Nabers ran to a soft spot in the Browns' zone on a crossing route from the left. Jones found him in the middle of the end zone for a touchdown to extend New York's lead to 21-7.

Malik putting on a show 🔥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/CQaShTjad7 — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2024

With the score, Nabers became the youngest wide receiver in NFL history at 21 years and 56 days old to secure two touchdowns in a single game.

Nabers entered the league with less fanfare than fellow rookie standout receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., whom the Arizona Cardinals selected two picks ahead of him with the No. 4 pick in April's draft. But he's a sensational talent who's already taking the league by storm three games into his NFL career.