Genesis Invitational tee times: How to follow Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and others at Riviera Country Club

The Genesis Invitational - Previews PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on as he practices prior to The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 13, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods is officially back in action.

Woods is making his return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. It marks his first true tournament back since he had to withdraw from the Masters last April.

Woods announced his first two tee times in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon. He is set to tee off in the first round on Thursday at 9:25 a.m. local time, and then on Friday just before noon.

It’s time! Teeing it up at Riv Thursday at 9:25am and Friday at 11:54am PT. @ROLEX #RolexFamily pic.twitter.com/Vo3UPMtFUS — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 13, 2024

It’s still unclear who he’s playing with. Full tee times for the first two rounds are expected to be released later on Tuesday.

Woods didn't play much at all last year on Tour. He had to withdraw from the Masters just after making the cut, and he underwent a foot procedure soon after. He competed at the unofficial Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in December. Woods has said he hopes to compete in about a tournament per month on the Tour this year, starting with the Genesis Invitational. Woods announced his new brand, "Sun Day Red" on Monday afternoon following his split with Nike earlier this year.

While this is one of the PGA Tour’s designated events, there is a cut this week at Riviera Country Club. The top 50 golfers plus ties at the midway point will make it into the weekend, as well as golfers who are within 10 shots of the lead.

How to watch the Genesis Invitational

Thursday, Feb. 15 — Round 1

Golf Channel | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 16 — Round 2

Golf Channel | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 17 — Round 3

Golf Channel | 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET

CBS | 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 18 — Final Round

Golf Channel | 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET

CBS | 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET