Gary Woodland shares video swinging at the driving range just 2 months after brain surgery

3M Open - Round One BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 27: Gary Woodland of the United States watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2023 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland appears to be making incredible progress after undergoing brain surgery earlier this fall.

Woodland shared a video of him swinging a club on a driving range on social media on Monday, just about two months after he underwent surgery to remove a lesion on his brain.

This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone. You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family. Thank you to everyone and I look forward seeing you all next year. pic.twitter.com/ON16PuDUck — Gary Woodland (@GaryWoodland) November 13, 2023

Woodland revealed earlier this fall that he had been diagnosed with a lesion on his brain. He had been trying to treat the symptoms with medication, but his doctors then opted for surgery. Lesions are spots on the brain that can indicate injured or damaged tissue, and they can cause significant problems depending on where they are located. For example, according to the Cleveland Clinic , lesions on the parietal lobe can lead to numbness, the inability to write or do math, confusion of left and right, and more.

It’s unclear where Woodland’s brain lesion was located or how severe it was.

Woodland's surgery in September was successful , and a "majority of the tumor" was removed.

Woodland has won four times in his career on Tour, including at the U.S. Open in 2019. He played in 24 tournaments last season on Tour, including at all four major championships. He finished T14 at the Masters, but failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

While it’s still unclear when Woodland will attempt to play again on the PGA Tour, Monday’s video is extremely encouraging. It sounds like his goal is to compete again next season, which marks the return to a full calendar-year schedule for the PGA Tour. Whether that happens with the season-opener in January or later down the road, though, remains to be seen.