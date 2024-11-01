Garrett Wilson's 1-handed grab might be the NFL's catch of the year

Houston Texans v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown with Mike Williams #18 during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Garrett Wilson's touchdown grab was so unbelievable, officials didn't even call it right in real time.

They ruled the New York Jets receiver out of bounds, and it's hard to blame them. It seemed impossible that Wilson could have stayed in bounds after his ridiculous one-handed catch.

But it counted. The Jets challenged and the replay saw Wilson's play — which happened on third-and-19, to add to the greatness of it — counted as a touchdown and perhaps the NFL's catch of the year.

The catch itself was marvelous. Wilson secured the ball backhanded, using just one hand. But then to have the presence of mind to get his foot down, then get his shin down in bounds before his knee landed out of bounds, is beyond description.

It wasn't even Wilson's first one-handed touchdown of the day. When he made that big play in the fourth quarter the Jets took a 14-10 lead, and both of their scoring plays were Wilson one-handed TD grabs. He caught one in the third quarter on a pass over the middle and ran into the end zone.

Wilson is one of the more talented young receivers in the NFL. He helped make his quarterback look good on Thursday.