Future of the Cowboys, head coaches on the hot seat, Patriots & Eagles camps | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to get the inside scoop on the latest news around the NFL, including CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys, Jori's takeaways from her training camp tour stops in Philadelphia and New England and some head coaches who may be on the hot seat heading into the season.

CeeDee Lamb has his new mega-contract, which sparks some debate about the future of the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, and whether or not we expect Prescott to be on the team next season.

Jori wrapped up her training camp tour in New England and Philadelphia, and debate ensues over whether or not Drake Maye should start for the New England Patriots Week 1, and whether or not the Philadelphia Eagles can endure their losses from the offseason.

Finally, Frank wrote a piece earlier this week on head coaches on the hot seat, and the trio discuss how hot the seats of Mike McCarthy, Robert Saleh, Brian Daboll and Matt Eberflus are heading into Week 1.

(3:10) CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott & the future of the Cowboys

(21:00) Jori's training camp tour: New England Patriots

(34:15) Jori's training camp tour: Philadelphia Eagles

(41:00) Head coaches on the hot seat

