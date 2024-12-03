Funerals for non-playoff teams: Bears, Bengals, 49ers, Browns & more | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon read the obituaries for the most disappointing NFL teams of the 2024 season, declaring each team's hopes and dreams for the 2024 season, where they fell short and what to do about it this offseason. The Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes are shot, with Deshaun Watson's struggles leaving the team at a crossroads—will they cut bait or roll the dice with Jameis Winston? The Cincinnati Bengals' high-powered offense has been undermined by a porous defense, raising questions about how they rebuild in the offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers, plagued by injuries and a Super Bowl hangover, face an uncertain future—are they done, or can they regroup next year? The Chicago Bears, full of young talent, are caught in a cycle of dysfunction. A coaching change could be the key to a turnaround, but that hasn't worked out for them in the past. The New York Jets are stuck in limbo with Aaron Rodgers’ return not going as planned, leaving them to figure out where to go from here.

The Miami Dolphins’ fragile roster has them teetering on the edge of playoff elimination, and Nate and Matt question if they have enough to make another run next year. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys have fallen short of expectations, and with major roster questions, the guys wonder if it’s time for a shake-up or just more of the same.

(2:10) Cleveland Browns

(15:00) Cincinnati Bengals

(28:10) San Francisco 49ers

(42:50) Chicago Bears

(49:35) New York Jets

(59:10) Miami Dolphins

(1:05:30) Dallas Cowboys

