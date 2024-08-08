Friskiest teams of the 2024 NFL season | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald to determine the "friskiest" NFL teams this season. Nate and Charles start by defining "frisky" as any team with a win total below 9 games that will be a tough out for any opponent. The duo highlight the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans as the friskiest of the bunch, before highlighting why people might be sleeping on the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nate and Charles finish off the show with two "reverse frisky" teams (teams with a sub-9 win total that deserve to be even lower): the Los Angeles Chargers, who are still at least a year away, and the Washington Commanders, who have built a comparatively small and slow roster that doesn't appear ready to beat many NFL teams this season.

(3:20) The Arizona Cardinals will surprise people this year

(12:30) The Tennessee Titans added a ton of good players

(22:55) The Seattle Seahawks are being slept on

(28:00) The New England Patriots are not the worst team in the league

(37:55) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back all their good players

(46:10) The Los Angeles Chargers are at least a year away

(53:40) What are the Washington Commanders doing?

