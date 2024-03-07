Free Agency Preview: Tackling the biggest rumors and whispers from the Combine

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

As one Yahoo NFL senior reporter calls it, the Scouting Combine is the 'Biggest NFL news gathering conference' of the year. That very reporter, Jori Epstein, joins Matt Harmon on the Free Agency preview pod to discuss and dissect the biggest rumors and whispers from last week's Combine to set the stage for next week.

Epstein and Harmon start the pod discussing the difference between a QB centric team and QB friendly team and why that distinction is a massive factor for front offices when constructing their roster this offseason. The two then discuss the ripple effect from the ugly Broncos-Russell Wilson divorce and where each side goes from here.

Epstein also shares her insights on the conversations around Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields. She believes while the Vikings want Cousins back, they are also preparing for life beyond Cousins. She also says the market for Justin Fields isn't as robust as some may thought. The two also discuss if a Dak Prescott contract extension is realistic this offseason in Dallas.

The two end the show discussing what to expect in the running back and wide receiver free agent markets and if the smoke around JJ McCarthy is real. Epstein believes a few teams could get anxious at QB and make some drastic moves on draft night to land one:

1:25 - FA Preview pod: Diving into the combine rumors and whispers

3:45 - QB Centric vs. QB Friendly: Why this mindset is set to dominate front office decisions for teams

10:20 - Ripple effects of the Broncos-Russell Wilson divorce

18:00 - Is Pittsburgh a good fit for Russell Wilson?

23:55 - Does Baker Mayfield have a real market outside of Tampa?

26:05 - Kirk Cousins leaving Minny a done deal?

29:15 - The Justin Fields trade market is not as robust as you think

36:40 - Dak Prescott contract extension rumors (look away Cowboys fans)

44:50 - RB FA Market: Greatest of all time (and why that's a bad thing for RBs)

51:35 - Rookie QB Draft rumors: Caleb a lock for No. 1? Teams trading up for JJ McCarthy?

59:35 - WR free agent market rumors: Does a loaded draft class diminish veteran FA's value?

