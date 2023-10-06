Formula 1: Max Verstappen moves closer to inevitable 3rd consecutive title with Qatar Grand Prix pole

AUTO-PRIX-F1-QAT-QUALIFYING Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen gives the thumbs-up after claiming pole position after the qualifying session ahead of the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit on October 6, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) (GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen inched closer to his inevitable 2023 Formula 1 world championship by grabbing the pole for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix while teammate Sergio Perez qualified 13th.

Verstappen won the pole ahead of George Russell by over four-tenths of a second. Verstappen set such a blistering lap of 1:23.778 at the Lusail Circuit that he didn’t even do a second qualifying lap in the final round.

While Verstappen will start first on Sunday, he could have the title wrapped up before the race begins. As long as he finishes sixth or better in Saturday’s sprint race, he’ll win his third consecutive title.

Verstappen entered the race weekend 177 points ahead of Perez and Perez must win Saturday’s sprint while Verstappen finishes seventh or worse to continue the title fight into Sunday with six Grand Prix races remaining.

And even if Perez gets all eight points from the sprint race and Verstappen scores fewer than three, Perez has to win Sunday’s Grand Prix while Verstappen finishes outside the top 10 and doesn’t score any points. With Perez needing to make up 12 spots to get the win while hoping for some bad luck for Verstappen, it’s the longest of long shots that Verstappen won’t clinch the title on either Saturday or Sunday.

Verstappen enters Sunday’s Grand Prix with 13 wins through 16 races. He’s chasing the record of 15 wins he set a season ago on the way to his second championship as well as the record for the best winning percentage in Formula 1. Michael Schumacher won 13 of 18 races — 72% — in 2004.

Lewis Hamilton will start third ahead of Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc. Lando Norris posted a lap that would have put him second on the grid but his time was disallowed for exceeding track limits. It was the second time in the final round of qualifying that Norris had a lap time deleted.

Qatar Grand Prix starting lineup

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. George Russell, Mercedes

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

9. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

10. Lando Norris, McLaren

11. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

12. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

13. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

14. Alex Albon, Williams

15. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

16. Logan Sargeant, Williams

17. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18. Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri

19. Kevin Magnusson, Haas

20. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo