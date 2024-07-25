Formula 1: Esteban Ocon to drive for Haas in 2025

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Previews SPA, BELGIUM - JULY 25: Esteban Ocon of France and Alpine F1 walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 25, 2024 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) (Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Haas F1’s driver lineup is set for 2025.

The team announced Thursday that Esteban Ocon would drive alongside Ollie Bearman next season. Ocon’s arrival isn’t much of a surprise. He’s been rumored for the other Haas seat in recent weeks after it was announced earlier this season that he wouldn’t be returning to Alpine.

Very proud to announce I will be joining @HaasF1Team in 2025 on a multi-year deal.



I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my F1 career and join an ambitious racing team whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory has really impressed me. I’d like to thank… pic.twitter.com/8ZrYV6Jdz1 — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) July 25, 2024

Ocon is the first Grand Prix winner to ever drive for Haas since the team entered F1 in 2016. Ocon won the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix after starting eighth when a first-lap crash took out four drivers who started ahead of him.

The former Mercedes reserve driver has made 146 career F1 starts entering the Belgian Grand Prix with three podium finishes and an average finish of 11th. Ocon finished second in Bahrain in 2020 and was third a season ago at Monaco.

The 2024 season has been a mess at Alpine, however. Ocon has scored just three points and is 18th in the standings. He’s only ahead of three full-time drivers.

His teammate Pierre Gasly, meanwhile, is 15th and has scored six points. Alpine is eighth in the constructor’s standings and sits 18 points back of Haas.

Nico Hulkenberg has scored 22 of Haas’ 27 points this season before he moves to Sauber in 2025. Sauber hasn’t scored a single point this season but is working toward the 2026 season when it becomes an Audi factory team. The team’s other driver, Kevin Magnussen, has scored two more points than Ocon this year.