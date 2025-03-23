Former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner announces 14-year-old son's death from unidentified illness

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 31: Brett Gardner waits at the cage during batting practice before the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner's youngest son, Miller, has died at age 14, the Gardner family announced in a statement through the team. Miller was 14, and the Gardners said he was one of "several other family members" who fell ill while on vacation.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the statement from Brett and his wife, Jessica, read. "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

Brett Gardner was drafted by the Yankees in the third round of the 2005 MLB Draft, and played for New York for the entirety of his 14-year career. He was part of the 2009 World Series-winning team and was a 2015 All-Star.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!