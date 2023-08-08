Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki returns to tennis with straight-sets win after 3-year layoff

National Bank Open Montréal - Day 2 MONTREAL, QUEBEC - AUGUST 08: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts to defeating Kimberly Birrell of Australia in the first round on Day 2 of the National Bank Open Montréal at Stade IGA on August 08, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Caroline Wozniacki is back.

The former World No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion returned to competitive tennis at the Canadian Open Tuesday, showing little sign of rust following a three-plus year layoff from the game. She beamed as she took the court to a standing ovation from the Montreal crowd.

She then proceeded to dispatch Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell, 6-2, 6-2. She looked very much in game shape while winning a 45-second, 29-shot rally to secure a 5-2 lead in the second set.

This is how hard it is to win a point against Caroline Wozniacki.



29 shot rally.



First she takes your legs. Then she takes your soul. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vqRvUdTcEh — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 8, 2023

Birrell is not typical of the competition Wozniacki faced during her peak that included 71 weeks as the world's top-ranked player. But her performance was more than encouraging as she seeks to get her game ready for the upcoming US Open.

The match was Wozniacki's first since a third-round defeat to Ons Jabeur at the 2020 Australian Open. That was on January 23 of that year. Since then, Wozniacki retired from the game and has had two children.

On June 29, she announced in a Vogue article that she was returning to tennis at 33 years old with the intent of playing in the US Open, where she's twice been a finalist (2009, 2014).

"So I'm going to play the US Open," Wozniacki wrote. "There's just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can't get enough of, and I've played so well there for years and years. ...

"I'll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we'll all head to New York. After that, I'll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we'll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too."

She appears well on her way to finding her groove. After the win, Wozniacki spoke about spending the rest of the day with her children, Olivia and James.

Caroline Wozniacki after winning 1st match since retirement



“1st win as a mom…”



“Yeah that’s pretty crazy. I was just looking at the clock 😂. My kids are napping right now, which is awesome.. That’s the good part about playing early. I still have the afternoon with them” ❤ pic.twitter.com/twVEEOzAQp — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 8, 2023

Next up on the court is a Round of 32 match in Montreal, where she'll face the winner between World No. 10 Marketa Vondrousova and 33rd-ranked Mayar Sherif. That match promises to be a much stiffer test.