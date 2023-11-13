Former Miami PG Haley Cavinder announces commitment to TCU

Haley Cavinder of the University of Miami Hurricanes during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Dirksen) (Matt Dirksen/AP)

Haley Cavinder finally has a new home.

On Monday, the 5-foot-6 guard announced her decision to transfer to TCU and play for the Horned Frogs with her fifth, and final, year of eligibility.

Because TCU has already started its 2023-24 season, it's unlikely that Cavinder will join the team for this year. Instead, she is expected to play for TCU during the following year.

"I think ending it with Hanna and announcing that we were done and not going to take our fifth year, I felt—honestly, to be very transparent—a lot of pressure," Cavinder told Forbes' Kristi Dosh. "There was nothing filling the love for the game, and I just truly was like, I know I'm going to regret it down the road if I don't go back."

Cavinder retired from basketball after helping Miami reach the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. The All-ACC second team honoree averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Hurricanes.

And did that after a successful career at Fresno State, where she was a three-time All-Mountain West selection and named the Mountain West Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Notably, this will be the first time Cavinder has played basketball without her twin sister, Hanna, since the two were on the AAU circuit.

“I remember one time because I was really mad,” Hanna told Forbes in the same interview. “We played on the Adidas circuit for AAU ball, and they had an All-Star team.

“Haley got selected, and I didn't. So that was the one time. Other than that we've always played together.”

The duo will continue their NIL and WWE ventures off the court they told Forbes, but Haley said this was opportunity she couldn't pass up. When she does play basketball again, she's hoping to have the same impact in Fort Worth, Texas that she's had at her previous schools.

“I'm just looking at a place where we can go and I can be impactful," Haley said. "I want to win. Obviously with Miami, we got deep into the tournament and it was the best feeling ever. I think that I want to go somewhere and win for my fifth year, be impactful and just lead my team.”