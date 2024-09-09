Former Houston Rockets coach, general manager Carroll Dawson dies at 86

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: A view of the Houston Rockets uniform logo during the first half of the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Longtime Houston Rockets general manager and assistant coach Carroll Dawson died on Monday, the team announced.

He was 86.

The Rockets family mourns the loss of beloved former coach and general manager, Carroll Dawson, affectionately known as "CD."



For nearly three decades, CD was a cornerstone of our organization, instrumental in shaping the careers of stars like Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former longtime Rockets assistant coach and general manager Carroll Dawson," Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said in a statement. "CD's kindness, wisdom, and passion for the sport touched everyone around him and his impact on our organization was immeasurable. On behalf of my family and the entire Rockets organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to CD's wife, Sharon, and to all of his loved ones."

Dawson spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach with the Rockets, who he first joined in 1980. He was then hired as the team’s general manager ahead of the 1997 season, and he spent the next decade in the role while leading the team to six playoff appearances. The Rockets went 461-409 under his leadership. The team won two championships in 1994 and 1995 with him on staff, and he is the only coach who was present for all four of the team’s trips to the NBA Finals.

Along with landing stars like Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady and Hakeem Olajuwon, among others, Dawson also helped launch the WNBA’s Houston Comets. Dawson was the Comets’ general manager while also running the Rockets, and helped the team win four straight WNBA titles from 1997-2000 during their first four seasons in the league.

Dawson also spent four seasons as the head coach at Baylor before he landed in the NBA. He led the Bears for four seasons from 1973-77, and compiled a 44-51 record.

"While CD's contributions to basketball were remarkable, it was his character that truly stood out," the Rockets said in a statement, in part. "We will deeply miss his uplifting spirit, infectious humor, and kind-hearted nature.