Fixing broken NFL offenses with Nate Tice | The Exempt List

Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice as they become Dr. Football and Dr. Football (no relation), experts in fixing broken NFL offenses. But first, the duo give their takeaways from Week 4. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Rodney Harrison trying to bait Chris Jones into trash talking Zach Wilson, Derek Carr trying (and failing) to play hurt, the Toy Story broadcast and Sunday Night Football and the controversial no-call on New York Jets DE Jermaine Johnson II.

Later, Charles and Nate fix the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins offenses. Each team has had their flaws put on display at some point through the first four weeks of NFL action, and the hosts attempt to give a potential solution to get each team back on track.

2:30 - Rodney Harrison goes off on Zach Wilson on Sunday Night Football. Did he really think Chris Jones would bite?

8:50 - Derek Carr tried to play hurt, and the New Orleans Saints hit a wall on Sunday.

21:00 - The Toy Story broadcast was underrated and Charles and Nate both enjoyed it.

24:10 - Sunday Night Football: Was Jermaine Johnson II right that the refs missed a key holding call?

31:20 - Fixing the New York Giants offense: the scheme isn't built for Daniel Jones to drop back too often

37:20 - The Pittsburgh Steelers offense needs to get a lot more creative under OC Matt Canada.

43:55 - The Cincinnati Bengals offense was never meant to be run in the shotgun, but it's forced to with the Burrow injury.

50:20 - The Atlanta Falcons need to look more like they do in the second half of games than the first. Desmond Ridder is being underrated.

57:25 - The Miami Dolphins offense is elite, but they need to show they can still function when they're behind and under pressure.

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."