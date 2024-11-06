First-ever 12 team playoff rankings revealed: what did we learn? | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

The inaugural 12 team College Football Playoff rankings are finally here. Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and Adam Breneman provide instant reactions to the top 25 ranked teams. What does this initial ranking tell us about what the CFP committee values about the eye test, strength of schedule and quality losses?

We know who the top-ranked teams are, but what does it all mean? Could 4 teams from the Big 10 realistically make it into the playoffs? What happens if BYU loses in the Big 12 title game and a previously unranked spoiler team earns a spot?

Caroline, Fitz & Adam preview the biggest matchups of week like Georgia on the road at Ole Miss, Alabama vs. LSU and a BYU rivalry game at Utah.

(0:33) Playoff rankings reactions

(3:46) Value of the eye test

(10:08) Value of 2 & 3 loss teams

(16:36) Blowout losses don't disqualify you

(18:52) Can 4 Big 10 teams make playoffs?

(24:07) Will SEC cannibalize itself?

(28:28) What if BYU loses Big 12 title game?

(30:11) How bad is a conference title game loss?

(39:22) Which teams will crash out of the rankings?

(49:30) Georgia @ Ole Miss preview

(53:20) Alabama @ LSU preview

(56:49) BYU @ Utah preview

(1:00:24) South Carolina @ Vanderbilt preview

(1:02:53) Washington @ Penn State preview

(1:03:13) Florida State @ Notre Dame preview

(1:05:50) Clemson @ Virginia Tech preview

