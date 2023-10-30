FIFA bans Luis Rubiales from soccer for 3 years for forcibly kissing Jenni Hermoso

Luis Rubiales FILE - Spanish football president Luis Rubiales grimaces during a press conference at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. FIFA has banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years. He was judged for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony. FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) (Manu Fernandez/AP)

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced Monday that former Spanish Football Association (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all national and international soccer activities for three years after forcibly kissing Spanish national team player Jenni Hermoso following Spain's win at the Women's World Cup in August.

Specifically, Rubiales violated article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code, "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play." No other details of the disciplinary hearing were made public.

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld," the organization said in a statement.

The kiss happened during the trophy ceremony after the win. Hermoso walked up to Rubiales for a handshake or a hug, but instead Rubiales kissed her on the mouth. Rubiales was also accused of making inappropriate comments about Hermoso and other players in the locker room (at one point reportedly saying he wanted to marry Hermoso despite being married himself).

Hermoso was pressured in the days after the kiss to say it was consensual, but she consistently said the kiss was non-consensual and made her feel uncomfortable, like she was the "victim of an assault."

Rubiales kissing Hermoso spoiled what should have been an unquestioned, unqualified triumph for Spain's women's national team, which had fought through a lot (including a player revolt against their manager which was largely ignored by RFEF) to beat England and win their very first World Cup.

Rubiales apologized several days after the incident and was expected to resign in a speech to the RFEF, but instead refused to resign, saying the kiss was consensual and he was the victim of a witch hunt by "false feminists." Following that, the team said they wouldn't play for Spain again until Rubiales was fired, the entire coaching staff resigned in protest (except manager Jorge Vilda, who was eventually fired), FIFA provisionally suspended him for 90 days, Hermoso filed charges against him for sexual assault, and also got a restraining order. Rubiales finally resigned Sept. 10.

This ruling may not be the end of Rubiales, though. He has 10 days from Monday to request a "motivated decision," though the timeline for that ruling is unclear. FIFA's decision is also still subject to appeal, though any appeal would be heard by the internal FIFA Appeal Committee.