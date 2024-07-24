Fantasy University: Glossary of terms

Fantasy Terms and Lingo

ADP (Average Draft Position): ADP refers to where fantasy football managers have been selecting a specific player, on average, during draft season. For example, Christian McCaffrey's ADP is 1.01, as he has been the first player taken in the first round of drafts. ADP changes throughout draft season, reflecting a player's current value among fantasy managers.

Boom-or-bust: A moniker given to a player or team who/that has one of two ranges of outcomes: either the player/team will be hugely successful during a specific time period (a game, or a full season) — "boom" — or the player/team will grossly fall under expectations during a specific time period — "bust."

Breakout: A moniker given to a player or team who/that is set to reach a new, previously uncharted/usually unexpected level of positive performance, often taking everyone by surprise. One of the key parts of fantasy strategy is to locate a breakout player before they quite literally "break out."

Bust: A moniker given to a player or team who/that falls extremely short of expectations. Normally, a "bust" is usually a player/team who/that is already considered a star, or exceptionally good.

Bye week: In the NFL, teams are given a week off during the season. This is called a bye week. In fantasy football, players who play for a given team are on their "bye week" when the team is experiencing their bye week in reality. Fantasy managers cannot use these players during their bye week, so they must bench them or cut them from their roster outright in extreme circumstances.

Can't Cut/Can't Cut List: Every season, a group of big-name, high-profile players are on the Can't Cut List, meaning that managers cannot cut them from their roster, barring extreme circumstances, usually injury-related.

Ceiling: A term used to describe the high range of a player's outcomes. A player who reaches their "ceiling" is a player who meets or surpasses the high-end of their performance expectations.

Commissioner (Commish): A commissioner refers to the person who runs a private fantasy football league. This individual sets the rules, schedule, lineup positions, scoring settings, draft times, prizes (if applicable), punishments (if applicable) and settles disputes amongst the other managers in the league.

Cut (also known as "Drop"): When a fantasy manager removes a player from their roster and sends them back to the free-agent player pool.

EV (Expected Value): A way to describe if a decision or situation is likely to be profitable long-term or not profitable long-term. In fantasy, we're talking about whether a decision is likely to improve your winning chances or hurt your winning chances.

If a decision you make is likely to improve your chances at any specific goal (no matter if that degree is small or large), it's +EV. If that decision is likely to hurt your chances at the goal, it's negative -EV.

Fantasy draft: Like the real-life NFL Draft, a fantasy draft is where a group of fantasy managers select the NFL players who will be on their fantasy teams ahead of the season. Fantasy drafts can be conducted in person or online. Drafts can have different forms and rules depending on a league's format and scoring settings. Like NFL teams during the draft, most fantasy drafts require managers to make their picks in a certain amount of time. The default pick clock for Yahoo Fantasy is set for one minute. (Take our 102 course for more on drafting)

Fantasy manager: You, the individual who is playing fantasy and who has drafted a team. You are the only one who can control your fantasy team and make transactions, other than the commissioner of the league.

FAB (Free-Agent Budget): Some leagues can institute a season-long budget for each fantasy manager to use when acquiring players from the free-agent pool and waiver wire. A fantasy manager must allocate a certain amount of their budget in order to add the player to their roster. The player is added to the roster of the highest "bidder".

Floor: A term used to describe the starting range of a player's performance outcomes.

Flier: A phrase used to describe when a fantasy manager adds a player hoping for a positive result — IE, the player added is moreso done on a whim, as in, "I took a flier on this player."

Free agent: Term used to refer to a player who is un-rostered and resides in the player pool. This player can be added once the waiver period clears and they go unclaimed by another league member.

Game-time decision (GTD): A designation used to describe a player who is dealing with some type of condition/situation that could preclude them from playing in the game. This is usually an injury that the player has had to deal with throughout the week leading up to the game. A player who is a true game-time decision is one who we won't know if they are active until NFL teams submit their official active/inactive lists for the week, approximately 90 minutes before kick-off.

Garbage time: A phrase used to describe the period in which one team has put up what is usually an insurmountable lead against their opponent and has the game well in hand. During this time, NFL coaches on the losing side might remove their starters to protect them from injury; on the flip side, they might leave starters in the game for more reps. Many fantasy stars have made their bread and butter during garbage time.

Healthy: A designation used to describe a player who is not injured and will have no hindrance in playing time. All players start off with the designation "Healthy."

Hero RB (also known as Anchor RB): A fantasy draft strategy in which a fantasy manager looks to select one true star running back to "anchor" the position for them.

Insurance/Backup/Understudy/Contingent value: A phrase used to describe the No. 2 running back on every team; the player directly under the starting RB on an NFL team. It is a common strategy for fantasy players to draft/add their starting RB's backup.

Konami Code: A phrase first used by Rich Hribar to describe mobile quarterbacks. The Konami Code references the cheat code used in certain 80s video games made popular by the game "Contra." The code would provide users with secret advantage to make gameplay easier. In fantasy, the phrase is given to mobile quarterbacks, IE, the cheat codes of the game. The advantage of a rushing quarterback is due to the fact that, in most fantasy leagues, QB scoring awards 0.1 points per rushing yard in comparison to 0.04 points per passing yard.

Lineup lock: This phrase can have two meanings:

1) A phrase used to describe a player who is an easy starter in fantasy lineups; no need to debate or consider other options with a lineup lock.

2) A moment in the fantasy timeline where lineups become “locked” — IE, no further changes can be made as the player(s) games have started, locking them into a lineup spot.

Mock draft: A mock draft is a feature users can take part in to practice drafting. Everything about a mock draft is meant to replicate a real-life draft. But unlike a real draft, when a mock is over, you do not keep the team you drafted. It is one of the most common forms of practice fantasy managers can perform.

Out: A designation that means a player will not play in their respective NFL game for that week. Fantasy managers cannot use that player for that week. In some leagues, commissioners can change settings that allow a player who has been ruled "out" to be put into an IL spot, so that managers can replace that player without having to drop them or another to clear an active roster spot.

Pickup: When a fantasy manager adds a player off the waiver wire and/or free-agent pool of players in their league, putting them on their roster. (Take our 201 course for more on pickups and the waiver wire)

Probable: A designation used to describe a player who will likely be available to play in their real-life NFL game, but is not 100% certain to do so. The assumption, however, is positive.

Projections: Projections are used to guess what a player's stat line will be over a specific period of time. Analysts will use historical player data to put together a well-informed projection for that player. Fantasy drafters can use projections as another tool for player research.

Questionable: A designation used to describe a player who is uncertain to play in their real-life NFL game, due to an injury or another circumstance. The assumption for a questionable designation isn't as negative as "doubtful," but it also isn't as positive as "probable." A player who is questionable but ends up playing also is at risk of receiving limited snaps.

RBBC (running back by committee): A phrase used to describe when NFL teams don't use an undisputed starter at running back, but instead implement multiple players for their rushing attack.

RB dead zone: A phrase used to describe the area in a fantasy draft that is devoid of easy choices at the running back position. The running backs available here all have more questions than answers; usually, this is the part of the draft when the position is ignored.

Rankings: The most common form of research available, rankings usually come in the form of charts that show a numbered stacking of players at each position. Analysts use data and study to come up with their player rankings, and fantasy managers are encouraged to come up with their own rankings to compare and contrast. (Take our 402 course for more on rankings)

Red zone (and NFL RedZone): The red zone refers to the scoring area of a football field, inside the opponent's 20-yard line, where the majority of points are scored. NFL RedZone is a channel that shows the action as teams move inside their opponent's 20-yard line with the goal of showing every touchdown from every game in real time.

Redraft: Redraft is any league in which every new season, league-members must draft a completely new team, one distinct from previous ones.

Robust RB: A fantasy draft strategy in which a fantasy manager tries to draft as many solid starting running backs as possible.

Sleeper: A phrase used to describe a little-known or under-appreciated player who can succeed in surprising ways due to skill, opportunity, situation, matchup, etc.. "Sleeper" is both a noun — "That guy is a sleeper" — and an adverb — "That player has sleeper potential."

Snake draft: A snake draft is the most common form of drafting. The term comes from the ouroboros, IE, the snake eating its tail, IE, infinity. For example, in a snake draft, a player with the No. 1 pick in the draft in Round 1 will have the last pick in Round 2 before coming back with the first pick in Round 3. As such, the player with the last pick in Round 1 has the first pick in Round 2 and the last pick in Round 3, and so on and so forth until all teams are completed.

Stacking: Stacking is a term used to describe when a fantasy manager drafts two complementary offensive players from the same team. IE, when you draft a quarterback and his No. 1 target.

Stars and scrubs: A fantasy draft strategy made popular in salary cap drafts in which a fantasy manager will frontload a chunk of their budget on a few stars, and then filling out the rest of their roster with unheralded players with cheaper salaries.

Stashing: Stashing refers to when a fantasy manager adds a player to their active roster, usually their bench, with plans to use them later in the season or to use that player as leverage for a trade. One can also stash an injured player in the hopes of using them when they return to full health.

Stat correction: A stat correction is when the NFL officially reviews all plays and statistics from the week's games and, due to an error made in real-time, subsequently changes a specific statistic. This, in turn, can result in fantasy points being removed or added to the week's matchup.

Streaming: A term used to describe when a fantasy manager continuously adds and replaces a specific position, creating an almost revolving door at that roster spot. The most common form of streaming is when fantasy managers add a kicker and defense for a given week, then drop one or the other (or both) when the week is over, only to do it all over again in the next week. Streaming is meant to achieve lineup flexibility but also to take advantage of favorable matchups.

Targets: A stat that describes when a quarterback throws to a receiver, no matter the position or if the pass is caught or not. Heavily-targeted players are highly valued in fantasy.

Trade: When two or more fantasy managers swap players based upon a communicated agreement, this is called a trade. Most fantasy leagues have a trade deadline — a date when, henceforth, trades can no longer be made. (Take our 202 course for more on trading)

Transaction: When a fantasy manager makes a move that changes their roster in some form or fashion — a pickup, drop, or trade.

The turn: The turn is a phrase used to describe the last pick in a snake draft round, as the manager picking at this point will also have the first pick in the following round, the "turn" — IE, if you have the 12th pick in a 12-team snake draft, you will have the 13th pick. If you have the 1st pick in a 12-team snake draft, you will have the 24th and 25th picks.

Waivers/waiver wire: The free-agent pool of players in fantasy football enters into waivers — that is, you must wait until after the week's play — once kickoff begins on Sunday. A player also enters waivers after they've been dropped. The waiver wire and the free-agent pool of players in a fantasy football league are the same, it's just all the players are locked into waivers the moment of kickoff on Sundays. The waiver period clears and it reverts back to the free-agent pool on Wednesday mornings; the start of the new league week. From Sunday to Tuesday, fantasy managers can put in a waiver for a player in the pool; managers find out if they acquired this player(s) on Wednesday.

League settings determine many factors of the waiver wire. How long a player who is dropped is on waiver, the waiver order (IE, the priority order managers have when placing waivers; higher priority, higher the chance you get that player off the waiver wire) — this can be continuously rolling, randomized every week or it can be based on record, IE, the worse your record is, the higher your waiver priority — or if FAB is also a part of waivers.

Workhorse (also known as bellcow): A term used to describe a running back who is the undisputed starter of their team who also monopolizes all the backfield rushing work and backfield receiving work for their team.

Zero RB: Refers to a popularized strategy whereby fantasy managers do not draft a running back until the later rounds of drafts. The idea being that, due to running back volatility, it's better to load up on other positions and seek upside at RB in the later rounds.

Fantasy Formats and Lineup Positions

Bench/bench players: Every fantasy football team can have a bench, where they can keep their bench players, IE, their reserve players. These players fill out a fantasy roster and can be placed in the active starting lineup when needed.

Best Ball: Best Ball is a fantasy league format in which users draft a team, and that is usually the extent of their hands-on roster management. Once the season begins, the starting lineup is automatically set each week based on the highest scorers at each position. Best ball is considered the lowest-maintenance fantasy format, and one that appeals most to players who just enjoy drafting without all the in-season management.

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): Daily fantasy is a fantasy format that is played on specific days, and usually in contests/tournaments with some form of prize involved. Users receive a salary budget, and they build a starting lineup using that budget; players each have an allotted salary based on their rankings and projections for that week. Daily fantasy contests can be for one game, a series of games, or an entire day. The goal is to build the highest-scoring team in the contest; there is no head-to-head matchup. Once the contest/tournament is over, a user can do it all again next week, starting with a clean slate.

D/ST: D/ST stands for Defense and Special Teams, one of the positions fantasy managers have to fill in their teams. Standard fantasy football lineups all have a D/ST roster spot, but commissioners can choose to remove or replace this position in their leagues.

Deep league: A deep league just constitutes any league that has more than 10 people. The widely-considered competitive league amount is usually 12 players. Anything beyond 12 players is considered a very deep league.

Dynasty league: A Dynasty league is a fantasy format where users often carry over most, if not all, of their players from season to season. Because of this, there is often more value placed on younger players, especially rookies. It can be common in dynasty leagues for many seasons to pass before a team reaches its potential. A rookie draft is held before each season — like the real NFL draft — where fantasy managers can add incoming rookies to their roster. You can also trade draft picks to acquire more picks, or established players.

Trading is much more common in dynasty leagues, since most users are playing the long game. In most dynasty leagues, you can trade year-round, including the offseason. In-season roster management is pretty much the same as redraft leagues, with the caveat of looking towards the future when you make moves almost as much as one looks towards a weekly matchup.

Keeper league: Similar to a dynasty league, a keeper league allows users to keep a key number of players every season. Each keeper league can set their specific parameters for how the players kept — "keepers" — work. This can be player tenure (if a player has been kept on the same team for a certain among of seasons, they then must be sent back to the free agent pool to be drafted anew the following season), player salary (a yearly budget is given to each fantasy manager, and they must pay a certain amount to keep specific players), and more.

Flex: The flex refers to a position in a fantasy starting lineup. In most leagues, you an slot in a running back, a wide receiver or a tight end in the flex position. Other leagues allow you to have multiple flex spots, while others still allow you to put a second quarterback into a flex spot. It all depends on the settings.

IDP (Individual Defensive Player) leagues: A fantasy format where, along with the regular starting lineup, managers also need to slot in at least one defensive player. These can include:

CB: Cornerback

DE: Defensive end

DL: Defensive lineman (DE: Defensive end, DT: Defensive tackle)

S: Safety (FS: Free safety, SS: Strong safety)

LB: Linebacker (MLB: Middle linebacker, OLB: Outside linebacker)

Defensive players get fantasy stats based on their real-life stats; Yahoo! Fantasy has default IDP stats and scoring settings.

Injured Reserve (IR): Injured reserve (IR): The injured reserve list allows NFL teams to place a special designation on players who are injured. Giving a player this designation means that they will not count against a team's active 53-man roster, with the catch being that they must be out for at least four games. Fantasy leagues also use IR designations, allowing managers to designate players for the IR slot if they meet certain requirements, such as being on the real-life IR or Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) lists, or are designated as "out" for a specific matchup. By slotting a player into your IR spot, you are clearing a roster spot which you can use to pick up a new player from the waiver wire or acquire a player via trade. You can have one or none or many IR spots, depending on league settings.

K: The kicker position on a fantasy football team, with points reflected by real-life stats (stats and positional amounts can be customized in league settings by league commissioners).

QB: The quarterback position on a fantasy football team, with points reflected by real-life stats (stats and positional amounts can be customized in league settings by league commissioners).

RB: The running back position on a fantasy football team, with points reflected by real-life stats (stats and positional amounts can be customized in league settings by league commissioners).

TE: The tight end position on a fantasy football team, with points reflected by real-life stats (stats and positional amounts can be customized in league settings by league commissioners).

WR: The wide receiver position on a fantasy football team, with points reflected by real-life stats (stats and positional amounts can be customized in league settings by league commissioners).

Superflex: A fantasy format in which managers can start a quarterback in a flex spot if they desire. You can also have multiple flex spots. Because quarterbacks often score more fantasy points than other positions, they hold significant value in this league format and are often drafted much earlier than they would in a single-QB league.

Fantasy Stats and Scoring

Take our 103 course for more on fantasy scoring

Half-PPR (half-point per reception): A fantasy scoring format in which each successful catch by a position player earns .5 points.

Head-to-head (H2H — H2H points or H2H categories): This refers to weekly matchups in fantasy leagues, where one manager takes on another every week of the NFL season. Whoever has the most points (or wins the most categories — note that this scoring type is only for Fantasy Baseball, Basketball and Hockey) wins the matchup.

Head-to-head is the default scoring method in Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

PPR (point per reception): A fantasy scoring format in which each successful catch by a position player earns 1 full point.

PPFD (Point per first down): A fantasy scoring format in which each successfully completed first down by a position player earns 1 full point.

Points: The main scoring statistic in fantasy football.

Rotisserie: A fantasy scoring method in which managers do not face each other on a weekly basis. Instead, points are awarded and tabulated for each team after each week to determine standings.

Scoring: Abbreviations include: TD = Touchdown; Yds = Yards; FG = Field Goal; XP = Extra Point; INT = Interception; Pts = Points. See: Basic Scoring and Performance Scoring.

Standard: A fantasy scoring format where extra points are not awarded for receptions.

Salary cap (also previously known as auction) league: A fantasy format in which managers receive an allotted budget to draft players. Instead of a traditional snake draft format used in redraft leagues, salary cap league members each take turns nominating players. Managers can then bid salary amounts from their budgets in order to acquire that player for the season. This auction-style drafting continues until each team's roster is complete.

TE premium: A fantasy scoring format where the tight end position alone receives extra points for receptions. The amount of points can be decided by the league commissioner.