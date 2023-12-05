Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter + Week 13 injury fallout + Waiver Wire pickups

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

While the fantasy football postseason begins for most leagues next week many managers are in playoff mode this weekend. No better time for Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens to introduce the 'Fantasy Playoff People's Panic Meter' this week as each provides players and teams you need to know could do you in this fantasy postseason.

Harmon and Behrens also recap and react to all the plethora of injuries in Week 13 that could have a lasting impact on the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by providing his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 14:

0:19 - We just saw the most outrageous headline in NFL this season

4:12 - Introducing the Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter format

5:50 - Recapping all the major fantasy injuries from 13

6:16 - Derrick Henry

8:38 - Kenny Pickett

13:07 - Rhamondre Stevenson

15:45 - Brian Robinson

18:19 - Derek Carr

23:15 - Marquise Brown + Amari Cooper

29:20 - D'Andre Swift

31:01 - Christian Watson

36:30 - The Fantasy Playoff People's Panic Meter

35:58 - Coping Corner

44:25 - Playoff Panic Candidate #1

46:58 - Playoff Panic Candidate #2

52:24 - Playoff Panic Candidate #3

54:39 - Playoff Panic Candidate #4

59:45 - Top 5 Waiver Wire pickups for Week 14

