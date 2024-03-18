Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Snap up these players and ride their hot streaks to success

Washington Capitals v Seattle Kraken SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 14: Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 of the Seattle Kraken skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena on March 14, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

Evgeny Kuznetsov's rostered percentage increased from 12% to 22% from a week ago, while Anthony Duclair went from 7% to 19%, and Jack Roslovic jumped from 4% to 13%. Casey Mittelstadt, who has one goal and two assists during his three-game point streak, is still available in 72% of Yahoo leagues.

This edition of the waiver wire suggestions highlights players riding hot streaks into busy schedules. Most of the widely available skaters featured below have long-term value, while others offer upside as short-term pickups.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Seattle Kraken (33% rostered)

Bjorkstrand only picked up one assist and nine shots on goal over an eight-game span from Jan. 30 to Feb. 24, but he has heated up again recently. He has generated five goals, two assists and 22 shots over his past nine outings. Bjorkstrand finished the 2021-22 campaign with 11 goals and 21 points in 29 contests, and he concluded 2022-23 with nine tallies and 15 points in 21 appearances. He isn't a stranger to catching fire down the stretch, which makes him an intriguing pickup ahead of Seattle's upcoming four-game week.

Ryan Hartman, C/RW, Minnesota Wild (25% rostered)

Hartman has compiled two goals, 11 points, 29 shots on target, 20 hits and 19 blocked shots across his past 14 outings. He had been playing well alongside Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello before Joel Eriksson Ek's injury. Due to Eriksson Ek's absence, Hartman has been playing on the top line and the first power-play unit. Hartman should be able to remain a productive multi-category contributor, even if Eriksson Ek returns to the lineup at some point during Minnesota's busy four-game week.

Max Domi, C/LW, Toronto Maple Leafs (23% rostered)

Domi has accounted for three goals, five helpers and 30 shots over his past 11 appearances. The 29-year-old has been inconsistent this season, shifting between playing center and the wing. Recently, Domi has been shooting more often, firing a season-high seven pucks on target in Saturday's game against Carolina. His spot at even-strength alongside William Nylander also makes him worthy of a flier during Toronto's upcoming four-game week.

Cam York, D, Philadelphia Flyers (12% rostered)

York has picked up points in bunches this season en route to the best offensive performance of his young career, with nine goals and 27 points over 68 contests. He has registered three goals, six assists, 19 shots, 15 hits and 34 blocks over his last 10 outings. York has contributed one helper on the power play and one while shorthanded during that stretch. The Flyers play four times this week, so York's category coverage could come in handy if he can keep up his offensive success.

Philipp Kurashev, C, Chicago Blackhawks (8% rostered)

Kurashev has reached career highs in goals (14), power-play goals (five), assists (28), points (42), power-play points (14) and average ice time (19:02) through 61 games this season. The 24-year-old forward has racked up five goals and 10 points across his past eight appearances. Kurashev has been sticking with Connor Bedard at even strength and on the man advantage, which gives him plenty of fantasy appeal. Chicago has three road games scheduled for this week, and matchups against Anaheim and San Jose could be high-scoring affairs.

Warren Foegele, LW/RW, Edmonton Oilers (7% rostered)

Foegele has already established new personal bests in 2023-24 with 16 goals, 19 assists, 35 points and 156 shots through 65 contests. He has accumulated three goals, three assists and 18 shots in his past seven games. The 27-year-old Foegele has three tallies and one helper in three outings entering a four-game week for the Oilers, which gives him plenty of short-term appeal. Foegele has been clicking with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod at even strength.

Zach Benson, LW, Buffalo Sabres (3% rostered)

Benson erupted for three goals and two assists in three contests last week thanks to two multi-point efforts. He went seven straight games without a point before that, but if he can remain hot during Buffalo's four-game road trip this week, the 18-year-old rookie could be an underrated addition. Benson has been skating alongside Dylan Cozens and Jordan Greenway during even-strength situations.