Fantasy Football Week 3 PPR Rankings

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: A.J. Brown #11 and DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best receiver duos in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. While Smith is off to a great start for fantasy managers, averaging 20.4 points in PPR leagues, Brown's first two weeks have been a bit muted (WR44 at 10.9 points per game) despite averaging a team-high eight target per game.

That could change in Week 3 as the Eagles have an intriguing matchup on Monday Night Football against the surprising 2-0 Buccaneers. Tampa Bay's defense is strong against the run, but more susceptible against the pass, making both stars clear WR1s this week.

While Brown and Smith are no-doubt starters on every fantasy team, not every lineup decision is as easy. Lean on our Week 3 PPR rankings to help you with your toughest sit-start calls.

Best of luck in your Week 3 matchups!

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!