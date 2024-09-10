Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Flex (Half-PPR)

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his 52-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The absolute carnival that is the 2024 fantasy football season kicked off this week — and in just about every way, the action did not disappoint.

Week 1 was full of surprises at just about every position, including a monster breakout games for Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams and Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce, the resurgance of Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins from a slew of devastating injuries and the massive disappointments that almost everyone experienced at tight end.

Those surprises, plus a slew of injuries to big-time assets like RB Christian McCaffrey (a surprise Week 1 inactive) and WR Puka Nacua (who landed on IR with a knee injury) and others, it could be a tall ask to set your lineups with total confidence in Week 2. Luckily, the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy are here to help with their Week 2 flex rankings for half-PPR scoring formats.

Who are your favorite flex plays in Week 2? And who are you sitting to play them?

