Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: RBs (Full-PPR)

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

Week 1 is back, which means it's time to set those fantasy football lineups!

Fantasy managers got some good news this week, as San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice after managing a calf injury through the last portion of the offseason program. He'll also be running behind LT Trent Williams, one of the best run-blockers in the league who is finally signing his extension after threatening to hold out into the year.

Unfortunately, while the very top of your lineups might set themselves, the decisions do get a bit more challenging the further down the list you go. Luckily, our team of analysts here at Yahoo Fantasy are here to help with their Week 1 full-PPR running back rankings:

Will CMC dominate the full-PPR RB landscape in Week 1?