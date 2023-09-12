Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 2: Defenses

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys tackles Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Our apologies in advance if you had the unfortunate luck to face off against the Dallas Cowboys D/ST in Week 1. If you were able to get past them with a victory, congratulations — you were part of a select few who survived the onslaught.

If you had to ask any fantasy manager who they thought would be the highest-scoring player in Week 1, it's unlikely you'd find one who guessed the Cowboys. Yet, their D/ST scored a shocking 37 points in a 40-0 shutout over the division-rival New York Giants.

Par for the course for a weird Week 1.

And talk about luck of the draw; the Cowboys D/ST will next get a Jets team that just lost Aaron Rodgers for the season.

Check out our full defense rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 2 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?