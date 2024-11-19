Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) warms up before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

This year, you either have Las Vegas Raiders rookie TE Brock Bowers in your fantasy football leagues, or you're dealing with inconsistency at the position like the rest of us. Any given week, the points can come from the least expected tight ends — you know, as evidenced by Taysom Hill's 45 PPR points in Week 11.

If you're struggling at the position like most of us and seeking a potential sleeper option, consider another rookie TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, who's coming off a Week 11 bye after a recent hot stretch over his past five games, with 49+ receiving yards or a touchdown in four of those outings.

In Week 12, Sanders will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed the second-most receptions to opposing tight ends this year (65) while allowing a league-high 743 receiving yards to the position. Find out where Sanders stands in our team's Week 12 tight end rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 12?