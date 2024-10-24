Fantasy Football Week 8: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) calls a play in the huddle with tackle Terron Armstead (72) and running back Raheem Mostert (31) during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray/AP)

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 8 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 8 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

PPR rankings

🧐 Week 8 Strategy

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 8 Conviction Picks

Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 8

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 5 preview, lineup advice

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch